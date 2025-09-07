Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 462,799 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462,799 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 192.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 75,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,360 shares of company stock valued at $33,317,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

