Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 549 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF $DVOL

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 4.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 153,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7%

DVOL stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.