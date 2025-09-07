Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 838 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,949,000 after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 815.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,178,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,151,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $88.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

