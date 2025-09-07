Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,402 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:D opened at $58.17 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.46. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Read Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.