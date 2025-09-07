Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 990 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,245,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,620 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 839,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 239,534 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,982,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,281,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.