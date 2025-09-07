Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in monday.com by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,999,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after buying an additional 745,686 shares during the period. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,434,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,744,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,759,000 after buying an additional 458,794 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNDY stock opened at $185.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.32. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $166.22 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.99, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.59.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

