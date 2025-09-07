Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $203.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $271,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,613. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 158.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 257.8% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

