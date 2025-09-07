Bank of America Raises Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $102.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

DOCU stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.35. Docusign has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.08%.Docusign’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $140,987,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Docusign by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,477,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 809.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the second quarter worth $48,681,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

