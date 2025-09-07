Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,676 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE opened at $40.36 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.