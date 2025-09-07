Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:BE opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,428.61 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $2,026,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,996,817.57. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $211,163.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 224,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,292.96. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,821,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,609,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 1,100,352 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.