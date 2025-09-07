Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Macquarie decreased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.85.

Braze Trading Up 13.6%

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. Braze has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $231,332.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 205,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,449.64. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $124,267.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 229,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,261.36. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,998 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 12,025.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Braze by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,542,000 after purchasing an additional 447,746 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

