BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $375.00 to $303.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $340.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.79.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Down 18.6%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $163.98 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average is $265.38. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after purchasing an additional 157,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after buying an additional 394,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after buying an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,710,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 322,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.