Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 478,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 690,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group set a $32.00 price target on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.9%

BY stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Megan Biggam sold 8,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $229,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $471,602.50. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $58,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,960 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The trade was a 147.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,584 shares of company stock valued at $64,100. 28.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

