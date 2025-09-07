Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,804,000 after acquiring an additional 282,050 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $235.71 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.14 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.81.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

