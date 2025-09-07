Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Argus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $100.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $31,829.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,791.92. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,056.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,769 shares of company stock worth $3,326,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 28.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

