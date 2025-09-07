Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $116.57 on Friday. Ciena has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 120.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.10%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $631,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,240.01. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $166,872.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,705 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 103,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ciena by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $426,420,000 after acquiring an additional 359,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ciena by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,495,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,313,000 after acquiring an additional 329,821 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 35.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,708,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,286,000 after acquiring an additional 702,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Ciena by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,169,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

