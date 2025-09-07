Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ciena from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

CIEN opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $187,162.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,056.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,769 shares of company stock worth $3,326,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Ciena by 15.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ciena by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

