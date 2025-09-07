CNA Financial Corporation $CNA Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 168.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 210.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 585,076 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 665,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CNA Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,141,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 686,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,655,062. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 10,000 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $488,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,408.27. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,630 shares of company stock worth $1,204,802 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $48.00 on Friday. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.