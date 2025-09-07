Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at $188,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 50,271.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.05. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.05 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

