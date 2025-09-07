Comerica Bank Acquires 11,213 Shares of Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,967,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crescent Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,057,000 after purchasing an additional 173,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,944,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 158,712 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Crescent Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,651,000 after purchasing an additional 856,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,164,000 after purchasing an additional 229,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

CRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research cut Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CRGY opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. Crescent Energy Company has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%.The firm had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

