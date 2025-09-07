Comerica Bank Acquires 8,532 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. $BHLB

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,107 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $17,966,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 530,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

