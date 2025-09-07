Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 481,544 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 55,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 89,016 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

GTO stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

