Comerica Bank Buys 1,658 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

