Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.53.
Trinity Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Trinity Industries Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.
