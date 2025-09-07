Comerica Bank Grows Position in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 116,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 911,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 308,546 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 777,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 104,819 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,029,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 8.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,305.96. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,280,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,976. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,843 shares of company stock worth $1,388,222. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on BANC

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.