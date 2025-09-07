Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 381,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 45,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 60,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $145.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.82. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.41 and a fifty-two week high of $255.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $2.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $550.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $335,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,162. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total transaction of $1,942,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,478.32. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

