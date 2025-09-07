Comerica Bank Has $717,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust $BOE

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,710,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 395,055 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 74,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 187,409 shares during the last quarter.

BOE stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

