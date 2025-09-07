Comerica Bank Has $770,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 447.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 30.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 193.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth $178,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $950,252.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,259,923.50. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PFS stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

