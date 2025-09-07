Comerica Bank Has $794,000 Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLR. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,284,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,260,000 after buying an additional 410,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NLR opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

