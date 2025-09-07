Comerica Bank Has $833,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $181.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.19.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.