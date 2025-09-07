Comerica Bank Has $839,000 Stake in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adeia were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Adeia by 80.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adeia by 9.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adeia by 60.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Adeia stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

