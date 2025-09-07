Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 117.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 326,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,738,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 135,989 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 79.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.93.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams bought 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $49,955.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 184,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,033.35. The trade was a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Hardie bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,202.70. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OI. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 price target on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

