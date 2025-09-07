Comerica Bank Purchases 953 Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,839,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after buying an additional 107,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,760,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 239,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $24.07 on Friday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

