Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.1%

PPC stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.50. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Dividend Announcement

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

