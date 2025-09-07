Comerica Bank Reduces Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF $HYBB

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,821,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 752,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 218,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 180.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $47.09 on Friday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

