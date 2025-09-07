Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Bioventus Inc. $BVS

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 7.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 34.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,044,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 159,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 23,761.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Trading Up 1.3%

Bioventus stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioventus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bioventus

Bioventus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.