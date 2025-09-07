Comerica Bank Sells 112 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PAG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $289,906.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.46. This represents a 51.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,414. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $187.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average is $165.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

