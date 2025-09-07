Comerica Bank Sells 1,433 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $20,422,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $13,413,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,058 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,269,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GT stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

