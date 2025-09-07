Comerica Bank Sells 292 Shares of AAR Corp. $AIR

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AAR were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AAR by 69,568.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 158,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 46,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AAR by 10,454.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%.The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $279,877.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,138.36. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,392,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,726,787.16. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAR

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.