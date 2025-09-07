Comerica Bank Sells 315 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Comerica Bank lessened its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,606,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,978,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $5,159,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,554.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,693,000 after acquiring an additional 33,855 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBTB opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.60.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $171.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $851,162.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,952.20. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

