Comerica Bank Sells 841 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $104.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

