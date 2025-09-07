Comparing BingEx (FLX) & Its Peers

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BingEx to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BingEx and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BingEx alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $612.14 million -$20.07 million -17.72 BingEx Competitors $8.54 billion $184.49 million 13.74

BingEx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BingEx. BingEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx -5.31% N/A -1.14% BingEx Competitors 5.88% -220.78% 2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BingEx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BingEx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 0 0 1 0 3.00 BingEx Competitors 372 1359 1539 92 2.40

BingEx presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 47.34%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential downside of 3.80%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BingEx is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BingEx competitors beat BingEx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

BingEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.