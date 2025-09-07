Comparing Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Toray Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$62.01 million ($15.95) -0.22 Toray Industries $16.83 billion 0.64 $514.21 million $0.58 23.03

Analyst Ratings

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and Toray Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Toray Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 183.43%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -313.00% -68.37% Toray Industries 2.72% 3.76% 2.06%

Volatility & Risk

5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toray Industries beats 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hesperia, California.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and other plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

