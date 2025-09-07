Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lindsay Corporation $LNN

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Lindsay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $140.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. Lindsay Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.96.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $169.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 11.21%.Lindsay’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In other Lindsay news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $263,700.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,169.92. This trade represents a 36.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $596,210.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,394.89. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,162 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

