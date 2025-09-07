Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,329,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,582,000 after purchasing an additional 170,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MillerKnoll by 36.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,280,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 342,048 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MillerKnoll by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 892,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $21.44 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $961.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. MillerKnoll has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLKN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

