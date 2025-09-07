Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. $MSGE

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,632.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGE opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.44. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 458.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

