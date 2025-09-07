Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 288.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,992.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 974,275 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 79.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 60,609 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 53.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 154,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.5%

NTST stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,075.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.