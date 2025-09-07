Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $655,000 Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,732,000 after purchasing an additional 172,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 524,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 93,557 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 115,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 499,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.11%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

