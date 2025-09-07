Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Position in Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,023,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 724,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after buying an additional 318,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,025,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after buying an additional 244,746 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,201,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 153,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Upbound Group Price Performance

UPBD stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

