Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $691,000 Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,575,000 after acquiring an additional 599,043 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,895,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,166,000 after buying an additional 447,924 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,570,000 after buying an additional 101,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after buying an additional 265,322 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 556,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRKS. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

PRKS opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $490.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

